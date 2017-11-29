Taking a Stand: Toy Town

Once again, this year The Salvation Army, 14News, WIKY, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to collect toys for Tri-State children during the annual Toy Town Campaign.

This Friday, December 1, we are asking you to help us make the holidays brighter for those area families who need help.

To kick off the event we'll be live from the West Side Walmart starting in Sunrise through the evening newscasts. Evansville and Newburgh Walmart locations will also be participating on Friday.

Thanks to many local businesses all over the Tri-State you can drop off toys for children until the middle of December. The Salvation Army is looking for new unwrapped gifts for infants to teens.

Cash donations and checks issued to The Salvation Army Toy Town will also be accepted.

Some of us take for granted gifts that we receive over the holidays. Many children get little or nothing. The need is great this year for them.

Please consider helping any way that you can.

