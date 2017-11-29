EVSC's chief of police named Cause of Applause winner for Novemb - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC's chief of police named Cause of Applause winner for November

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVSC Chief of Police Greg Flech with Superintendent Dr. David Smith (Source: EVSC Facebook) EVSC Chief of Police Greg Flech with Superintendent Dr. David Smith (Source: EVSC Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The EVSC Chief of Police was named this month's Cause for Applause winner. 

Greg Fleck was nominated by a coworker who said Fleck helps maintain positive relationships with other law enforcement agencies and will do absolutely anything to ensure the safety of students.

The monthly award seeks to recognize individuals who go above and beyond their normal job responsibilities.

