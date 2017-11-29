Run or walk through Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights during Easterseals 5K

Runners and walkers will participate in the Bright Lights for Easterseals 5K on Wednesday.

The run starts around 5:45 p.m. and couldn't be at a brighter location: the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.

Runners will loop around Evansville's Garvin Park three times, all while checking out this year's light displays. If running is not your thing, there is a 1K walk that starts at 6:15 p.m.

After exercising there will be cocoa, cookies, and popcorn. Santa Claus is also expected to stop by.

All the money raised will go to Easterseals Rehab Center to help people with disabilities.

The Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights display is open every night until January 1.

