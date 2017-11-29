Salvation Army's Toy Town kicks off Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army's Toy Town kicks off Friday

Posted by Jill Lyman
TRI-STATE

Toy Town is a chance for you to help families in need this Christmas.

14 News will be at the West Side Wal-Mart taking your toy donations from 5:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.   

If you can't make it to Wal-Mart, there are donation boxes at businesses across the Tri-State.

Here's the list:

Business

Address

Randal Brown Dental Office

1330 North 1st Avenue

Houchens

First Avenue & Mill Road

New Houchens

Darmstadt

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

1100 Buena Vista

Old National Bank

100 N. Main

Old National Bank

Northbrook – 3888 1st Ave

Old National Bank

13221 Darmstadt Road

Pro Rehab

4421 N. First Avenue

Sterling House

6521 Greendale, 47711

Shannon’s School of Dance

3111 North First Ave

Behind Advanced Auto

A D Construction

707 Schrader Avenue

Price Less Foods

University Shopping Center

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

4905 University Drive

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

405 E. Fourth Street, Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon Junior High School

Mt. Vernon

Old National Bank

Franklin St

Old National Bank

4500 Washington Ave

Old National Bank

1925 Lincoln Ave

Old National Bank

Washington Ave

Old National Bank

5124 Pearl Dr.

Old National Bank

420 Main St., Mt. Vernon

Pro ReHab

5625 Pearl Dr. Suite 100

Pro ReHab

7300 E. Indiana St

Schnucks

4500 West Lloyd Exp.

Schnucks

North Green River Road

Shoe Carnival

Next to Kohn’s

The Centre

Main Entrance

Ford Center

ML Entrance NE Corner

WFIE

1115 Mt. Auburn Road

Bob’s Gym East

345 Bentee Wes Ct.

Priceless Foods

Covert and Vann

Houchens

Morgan Avenue

Dollar General

2131 S. Weinbach

Dollar General

2250 Morgan Avenue

Dollar General

1555 S. Boeke Rd

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

1900 Hirschland Rd

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

4405 Theater Dr.

A. Schulman Formally – Ferro Corp

5001 O’Hara Drive

A. Schulman Formally – Ferro Corp

15000 Highway 41 North

A. Schulman Formally – Ferro Corp

820 East Columbia Street

Harrison College

4601 Theater Dr

Kings Great Buys

5010 Vogel Road

Lakeshore Apts.

727 Beachfront Dr

Memorial High School

1500 Lincoln Avenue

Bosse High School

Washington Avenue

Houchens

200 N. Main

Old National Bank

One Main Street

Old National Bank

8355 N. Burkhardt Rd

Old National Bank

3535 North Green River

Shoe Carnival

Eastland Place

Swonder Ice Arena

Boeke Road

Teamsters Local 215 Hall

825 Walnut

Washington Square Mall

Washington and Green River Road

YMCA

22 NW 6th Street

YMCA

Dunigan Branch

Alcoa Power Plant

Darlington Rd to 3 way stop, to guard station

Houchens

3888 State Road 261

Evansville Teachers Credit Union

Highway 261 & 66

Fifth Third Bank

8422 Bell Oaks Dr

Old National Bank

8477 Ruffian Lane

Pro Rehab

8887 High Point Dr. Suite E

Schnucks

8477 Bell Oaks Dr

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union

728 Locust (Downtown)

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union

12225 N. Highway 41

