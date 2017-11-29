Part of Boonville-New Harmony Rd. to close while CSX work on rai - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Part of Boonville-New Harmony Rd. to close while CSX work on railroad tracks

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

We have another traffic alert for drivers in northern Vanderburgh County.

Boonville-New Harmony Road is closed at the railroad tracks near the 4H Center.

CSX officials are working on the tracks.

There's no word yet on how long the work will last.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly