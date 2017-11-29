Job fair set for Thursday in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Job fair set for Thursday in Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A job fair is planned Thursday afternoon in Evansville.

It's from 1:00 pm. to 4:00 p.m. at WorkOne Southwest at 700 East Walnut Street.

Officials say more than 20 employers will be there looking for job candidates. 

If you need help preparing your resume you can go to WorkOne before the event. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly