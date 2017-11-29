Lewisport Police warn residents about door to door handy man

Police in Lewisport, Kentucky, are warning residents about a man who they say is targeting single women and widows.

They say the man will go door to door and tell people they have a falling chimney or need other work to their homes.

Police say he charges exaggerated prices and doesn't do good work.

They say he's from Owensboro and drives a black Dodge truck.

Police say he is not permitted to work in the city of Lewisport.

They ask you to call in if you or a family member is approached by him.

The number is 270-295-6188.

