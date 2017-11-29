Evansville murder suspect intends to file insanity motion

The man who authorities say killed an Evansville woman in front of her husband and children was in court Wednesday morning.

Court officials say the defense attorney for 51-year-old Richard Worley intends to file a motion of insanity.

The murder happened Oct. 13 outside a home on Frisse Avenue.

Police say Chanda Hatt had just returned home with her family.

They say Worley fired several shots in their direction. Hatt was killed. No one else was hit.

Police say Worley was staying at the home while the family was out of town.

