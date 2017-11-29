Local sister of FL serial killer victim reacts to arrest

Police have arrested a man and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced at a news conference that Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The tip that led police Tuesday to Donaldson came from one of his co-workers at an Ybor City McDonalds, which is near the Seminal Heights neighborhood that has seen four fatal shootings since early October.

One of the victims is Monica Hoffa, who has a sister living in Evansville.

We reached out to Ivy Gates, who tells us this arrest gives her a new sense of closure.

She says quote: "I'm sure hearing the stories and seeing his face on TV over the next several days are going to be rough, but I can sleep a little better at night knowing he has been apprehended."

