Man arrested on child molestation charges in Jasper

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Alejandro Hernandez (Source: Dubois County Jail)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A Jasper man has been arrested for child molestation and criminal confinement.

Police took 52-year-old Alejandro Hernandez to jail Tuesday night. 

Officers say they received a report that a juvenile was being molested for an extended period, and their investigation led them to Hernandez.

Hernandez is being held without bond. 

