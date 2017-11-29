Daviess Co. police chase reaches 100 mph, ends in corn field

An Owensboro is facing a long list of charges after a police chase in Daviess County.

The U-S Marshals fugitive task force and Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Thomas Wilson, Jr. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they believed Wilson had a wanted violent felony offender in his truck, and that's why they tried to pull him over.

According to a report, Wilson stopped in front of Daviess County High School and authorities told him to turn off his truck, and that's when he pulled away.

During this chase, the report says Wilson reached speeds more than 100 MPH, through a school zone. They say he forced two school buses and another car with a small child in it off the road.

Authorities say Wilson then sped through a corn field, and another person jumped out of the truck before Wilson crossed over Highway 231 and wrecked into a fence.

That didn't stop him. A detective said he was forced to run into Wilson's truck to stop it. but he still tried to run.

That's when task force officers arrested Wilson. The whole ordeal, lasted about 40 minutes.

He was booked Tuesday night into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Two other people who had been in the truck were caught. They were not charged and have been released.

