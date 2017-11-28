Many plan to start petition to change new elementary school name

The name of a future elementary school in Dubois County is leaving a bitter taste in some people's mouths.

The Greater Jasper School Board selected the name "Wilson Elementary" for the corporation’s new elementary school this week.

A local Spanish teacher said she and others are planning to dispute the new school name at the next school board meeting scheduled for December 18. They're even looking into creating a petition.

We're told George and Margaret Wilson were siblings who local historians say were influential on public education in Dubois County well over a century ago.

"My phone, technology, everything started blowing up with text messages, phone calls, emails about this name," Spanish teacher and President of Fifth Street School Parent-Teacher Organization Brehan Leinenbach told us.

Leinenbach tells us she sent a letter to school board members Tuesday morning after the announcement, expressing her concern that the name wasn't relevant enough for modern times.

"I wanted to follow correct protocol and not blast it all over social media, but actually give the people who made this decision a chance to hear my concern with the new name of the school," said Leinenbach.

Leinenbach says, she and other teachers felt the school board didn't get enough community feedback before narrowing down the naming options. She's hoping school officials will agree to change the name to Jasper Elementary. She instead suggests naming the future school's library after the Wilsons.



Below is Leinenbach's letter to the Greater Jasper School Corporation.

"In the fall of 1998, Mrs. Clara Fromme taught me the importance of a name. While naming my writings for her class, she challenged me to dig deep before labeling each piece. That same year, Mrs. Sandy Wehr taught me the proper steps in solving life issues which arise daily. I am using the knowledge gained from my Jasper High School education to express the following:

With all due respect to the Wilson family, I find naming the new public elementary school after these two individuals to conflict with the current lessons being taught in our public education classrooms. As a public-school teacher since 2005, I am reminded daily about the diversity and culture each child brings into the classroom. These two concepts fuel each lesson teachers present to the youth. A person’s culture consists of various factors. Many of these factors deal with individuals who are encountered by this person throughout his or her life. A classroom contains a variety of cultures in which should be respected. Each student holds a different influential, educational leader close to his or her heart. We continue to teach children success happens when individuals come together to work as a group and not a solo act.

In classrooms around our world, teachers preach to youth about the importance of a great support system. We teach students to support and respect everyone around them no matter their personal opinion. We also instill in our pupils to not try and take on the journey of life alone. At both 5th Street Elementary and 10th Street Elementary Schools, teachers go above and beyond to help children with academic and social skills. I have children at both schools and have felt nothing but love from teachers, administrators, staff and all school personnel. I have no doubt the excellent guidance and teaching will continue to happen under the roof of the new school no matter what name it is given. However, we should not label the school with only one community last name as it disrespects the other past, present and future educators and students who have impacted GJCS and our community.

Calling Jasper home for the past 37 years is an honor. I am proud of the community in which I live. I am fortunate to have many influential people in my personal life along with my entire Dubois County Community. I am asking all of you to please reconsider the name of the new elementary school. Children should be reminded the importance of a name each day they walk in the school doors. They should also be reminded of each school staff member who has ever helped them succeed. The list of positive/influential educators in the history of Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is endless. Paying tribute to just two of these individuals would be unfortunate.



The success of a school and the students within it, is not the result of one or two people. It is a learning community and its name should reflect this concept. I feel Jasper Elementary is the perfect title for the new elementary school!

Please feel free to contact me if you have questions.

?Thank you for your time, Brehan Leinenbach"

14 NEWS will be following up with this story.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.