$3.5M approved in taxable bonds for Farbest Foods project

New information on a major improvement project at a Dubois County turkey operation.

The Huntingburg Common Council approved $3.5 million in taxable bonds to help fund Farbest Foods' $22 million modernization project. City Attorney Phil Schneider tells us, the vote came in with four "yes's" from council members on Tuesday.

Improvements include renovations and new plant and transportation equipment.

