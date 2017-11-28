Newburgh 12-yr-old competing in Poland for dance championship

19 dancers from across the US are heading to Poland to compete in the International Dance Organization's World Championships, one of the dancers, a Newburgh native.

Olivia Taylor, 12-years-old, is a Castle North Elementary 7th grader, and the only dancer from Indiana heading to Poland. The US team will compete against 4,000 dancers from 30 countries in jazz, modern, and contemporary dance.

This is a medaling competition.

"Dance isn't in the Olympics, but this is like the Olympics, and I'm a part of it," explained Taylor. "There's only 19 people on the team so I feel really special.

Taylor is competing in one solo and one duet. The US team leaves for Poland Thursday.

