Henderson bike sharing program hopefully starting by spring

Bike sharing program could be coming to Henderson.

On Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners authorized $9,000 to be used to a bike share program. It will be similar to the bike share system that Evansville put into effect last year.

Users can pay an annual fee of $40 for unlimited rides, or pay $3 per hour, each time they ride. Trips under one-hour are free.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin says it'll be great for the community.

"Well I think that's going to be a good thing for this community and a good thing for our visitors and a good thing for our local folks," Mayor Austin explained. "It gives them an opportunity pedal around our community and they don't have to worry about hauling a bike downtown or hauling a bike here or there."

Mayor Austin says they are hoping to have the service up and running by spring.

