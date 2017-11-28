'Tip A Cop' program held for Special Olympics on Tuesday

Real Hacienda in Owensboro hosted the "Tip a Cop" program, which was being held for Special Olympics, on Tuesday.

Owensboro Police Department, Sheriff's Department, even the jailer got in on the action. "Tip a Cop" has been an annual event for over 30 years, not just in Kentucky, but all over the world.

Special Olympics holds over 300 events throughout the year.

It is the world's largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals 8-years-of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.

"When you become involved and you get to work with athletes and you see how much joy it brings them, it hits home," explained Special Olympics liaison Steve McGill. "This is why I'm out here doing this, I retired form one career. I believer in our athletes, this program and love working with law enforcement."

100 percent of all donations and tips goes to the Special Olympics athletes.

