Henderson man pleads guilty after death of 5-month-old

A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the death of his girlfriend's five month old son.

Prosecutors ares asking that Joseph Scott Overfield serve five years in prison. Jailynna Lord told police her son Jordyn was asleep when Overfield sat on him in June of 2016.

Investigators say Lord was a registered nurse, but didn't take the baby to the doctor. Two months later, Jordyn was found dead at a home on Spring Garden Road.

An autopsy revealed the baby had suffered multiple broken bones.

