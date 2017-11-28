Downtown businesses react after learning the sale of the 420 Main Building fell through

Plans for the 420 Main Building in Downtown Evansville are changing.

On Monday, we reported that the former Old National Bank building is back on the market. Business downtown tell us this is an up and coming area, and they want people living across the street.

But plans to transform the building into living space are out the door now. The $25 million project was to include a mix of retail, office space, and luxury condominiums. According to FC Tucker's website, the building is for sale for $5 million.

Back in February, FC Tucker president Ken Newcomb announced plans to renovate the building and rename it City Tower. Newcomb says those plans fell through after various lenders didn't want to extend credit for the project. But the proposed buyer is still interested and looking for other ways to purchase the tower.

Arazu on Main's General Manager Jake Schaefer tells me he would love to see something go in there.

"It would definitely help business. It does kind of stink a little bit that it wasn't purchased, but we had never heard yes or no for sure that it was going to be bought, so we weren't expecting that business. Personally I would like to see something useful go in like a grocery store. Everybody wants to live, work, and play downtown. We could use a nice Trader Joe's or a Whole Foods somewhere close by," says Schaefer.

Backstage Bar and Grill Owner Kevin Zirkelbach tells me he would like to see a little bit of everything to bring people downtown.

"I think it's a shame. I can understand it being too expensive. We're just trying to pump life into downtown Evansville. For me, being a local business owner, that's what we need. We need more stuff downtown," says Zirkelbach.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.