UE fraternity chapter responds to IU Greek suspension

As of Tuesday, more than 30 fraternities at Indiana University are suspended.

IU's Interfraternity council voted Monday night to suspend all social events with alcohol and unsupervised new member activities through the end of next February.

In the last year, two IU fraternities have been suspended by their national organizations for hazing and alcohol violations.

According to the campus newspaper, nine other chapters are on probation for different offenses including endangering others, misconduct, and noncompliance with university rules.

Campus sororities at IU are not included in the order.

Locally, at the University of Evansville, more than 29% of their students participate in their Greek life program every year.

Word spread quickly Tuesday throughout much of UE'S Greek life community about the decision at Indiana University to suspend most fraternity activities until early next year.

UE released a statement today which stated, in part, "The University works closely with the Interfraternity Council and the Panhellenic Council to ensure that commitments to a productive Greek Life experience are embraced by the leadership of all fraternities and sororities."

We caught up with one of the fraternity's president.

“We're really philanthropically focused, so most of the chapters at UE have to have to have some type of volunteer service requirement. I think that just goes to show that UE is a change maker campus because we are,” Sigma Phi Epsilon President Chace Avery said.

Any allegations of inappropriate or dangerous behaviors are investigated by both the university and the appropriate governing body.

Indiana is just the latest university to suspend activities in the Greek system.

Six others have temporarily shut down Greek life activities this year. Those including the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, Texas State University, Louisiana State University and Penn State University, and at Ball State University, where all 13 of their fraternities agreed stop all social events until January 31, 2018, after a trend of inappropriate behavior.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.