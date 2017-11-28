Owensboro man celebrates 30-yrs with 'new' heart

Larry Ward was just 36-years-old when he started not feeling like himself. After a visit to the doctor, he knew something wasn't right.

"He said, 'Look at your heart,'" Ward said. "And he outlined it for me and said 'Your heart is 10 times the size of what a normal heart should be.'"

His reality was completely changed when he was told he may need a heart transplant.

"Of course I was in denial because I just felt too good at the time it all happened," he said.

But after months of going in and out of the hospital, Larry desperately needed a transplant. He had four young children and a wife to spend the rest of his life with, which he hoped would be much longer than 36 years.

But although the situation was scary, Ward never shed an ounce of worry.

"I never ever gave one thought that I was gonna die," he said.

Fast forward 30 years, he now has seven grandchildren who he's had to chance to watch grow up because of his transplant.

But he really credits someone else for keeping him alive and fighting.

"The reason I've lived so long is because I had a loving wife that took care of me," Ward said with tears in his eyes.

This Saturday, Ward is ringing in 30 years with his new heart. The family is throwing a party to say thanks to everyone who helped him along the way.

And after so many years, Ward is just grateful to have gotten a second chance.

"I'm an example that organ donation does work," Ward explained.

