Owensboro man celebrates 30-yrs with 'new' heart

The name of a future elementary school in Dubois County is leaving a bitter taste in some people's mouths.More >>
The name of a future elementary school in Dubois County is leaving a bitter taste in some people's mouths.More >>
New information on a major improvement project at a Dubois County turkey operation.More >>
New information on a major improvement project at a Dubois County turkey operation.More >>
19 dancers from across the US are heading to Poland to compete in the International Dance Organization's World Championships.More >>
19 dancers from across the US are heading to Poland to compete in the International Dance Organization's World Championships.More >>
Real Hacienda in Owensboro hosted the "Tip a Cop" program, which was being held for Special Olympics, on Tuesday.More >>
Real Hacienda in Owensboro hosted the "Tip a Cop" program, which was being held for Special Olympics, on Tuesday.More >>
Bike sharing program could be coming to Henderson. On Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners authorized $9,000 to be used to a bike share program.More >>
Bike sharing program could be coming to Henderson. On Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners authorized $9,000 to be used to a bike share program.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>