Airport expansion part of possible $300M impact to Madisonville community

The Madisonville Regional Airport board has requested $266,000 from the city to build a new hangar, with hopes a new aviation technology program at the nearby community college will bring an economic boost to the community.

Economic Development Corporation officials say it could have a $300-million impact on the community.

Madisonville Regional Airport officials say they are out of space to house aircrafts, so when the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation approached them about an expansion, they jumped at the opportunity.

As part of the expansion, Madisonville would be a training center for helicopter pilots. A new hangar would make room for the flight training company.

Madisonville Community College officials tell us they are willing to offer the education needed. City officials also say they love the idea.

"You always get excited when something is going to happen in your county or city," Judge-Executive Donald Carroll said. "You get excited about the fact that it's going to help other people. It's going to grow our economy. We are looking forward to anything that brings revenue in, gives people jobs, those things make it exciting for all of us."

Economic Development Corporation officials say Madisonville's close distance to Fort Campbell is just another bonus. G.I. benefits could pay for schooling.

If the state approves, students could start classes at the community college in the spring. Economic Development Corporation officials say it will be a few weeks before we know for sure if this is happening or not.

