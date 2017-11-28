Owensboro to host '18 NSA Super World Series

It's a good day for Owensboro.

The Visitor's Bureau announced the city will host the National Softball Association's Super World Series next year. The event takes place October 5-7 of next year and they expected 125 teams will compete.

That means over 5,000 players, fans, and family members will make their way to Owensboro, an estimated $2 million economic impact on the area. Because of the amount of people, the visitor's bureau expects every hotel to be booked in Owensboro and some people even trickling into nearby cities like Henderson and Evansville.

Last year, the tournament was held in Orlando and Jared Bratcher, who works with the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, hopes Owensboro will show it's got what it takes to pull it off.

"My intentions next year will be to show him that Owensboro, Kentucky is a better host than Orlando," Bratcher explained. "That's not a small goal."

The tournament will be played at Jack C Fischer Park, Panther Creek Park, as well as Yellow Creek Park. Now tournaments are not typically played at Yellow Creek, but because of the magnitude of this tournament, it will be needed.

