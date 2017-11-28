Owensboro to host '18 NSA Super World Series

Real Hacienda in Owensboro hosted the "Tip a Cop" program, which was being held for Special Olympics, on Tuesday.More >>
Real Hacienda in Owensboro hosted the "Tip a Cop" program, which was being held for Special Olympics, on Tuesday.More >>
A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the death of his girlfriend's five month old son.More >>
A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the death of his girlfriend's five month old son.More >>
Plans for the 420 Main Building in Downtown Evansville are changing.More >>
Plans for the 420 Main Building in Downtown Evansville are changing.More >>
As of Tuesday, more than 30 fraternities at Indiana University are suspended.More >>
As of Tuesday, more than 30 fraternities at Indiana University are suspended.More >>
The Madisonville Regional Airport board has requested $266,000 from the city to build a new hangar, with hopes a new aviation technology program at the nearby community college will bring an economic boost to the community.More >>
The Madisonville Regional Airport board has requested $266,000 from the city to build a new hangar, with hopes a new aviation technology program at the nearby community college will bring an economic boost to the community.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Patches the cat is on the ground and back with his family after a 48-hour ordeal stuck on top of a power pole.More >>
Patches the cat is on the ground and back with his family after a 48-hour ordeal stuck on top of a power pole.More >>
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.More >>
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>