Shipping companies busy after weekend of online shopping

Retail analysts say between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers purchased around $12-billion worth of goods online.

Now it's the job of the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies to make sure they arrive at your door.

"It's busy and that's a good thing," said Mike Milligan. "We get a lot of packages this time of year we anticipate it and we are ready for it."

The U.S. Postal Service says they hire some additional staffing for the holidays and work longer hours to keep up with volume.

"We try to get as many packages out as we can before dark. Actually, we try to get done before dark, but that doesn't happen."

If you are expecting a package, you might even get it on a Sunday. The postal service is out delivering right now seven days a week and they want to make sure you get your package.

"If we don’t feel good about it we will leave a notice for them. Unless they ask us to leave the parcel."

USPS is expecting at least at 10% increase in package volume this year compared to last year and they expect the busiest mail and delivery time to be the week of December 18.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.