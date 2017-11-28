USI Softball to receive Midwest Region Championship rings

University of Southern Indiana Softball will receive their Midwest Championship rings Thursday at halftime of the USI men's basketball game against Lewis University.

The Screaming Eagles went 46-14 overall and 19-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2017, earning their first-ever Midwest Region championship after defeating Wayne State University to advance to the NCAA II Softball Championship.

USI tied for seventh in their first championship appearance. The 46 wins are the second-most in program history.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations