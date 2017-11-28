Tri-State law enforcement agencies participate in K9 team traini - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State law enforcement agencies participate in K9 team training

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

If you drove past a major law enforcement presence on the west side of Evansville on Tuesday, it wasn't for a crime.

A total of 19 law enforcement K9 teams were training. Teams from all over the Tri-State, including Knox County, Henderson, Newburgh, and Evansville, were there.  

A training agency from Tennessee visits the area occasionally to teach the teams new techniques.

Officers say they do this type of training about once a year. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly