Tri-State law enforcement agencies participate in K9 team training

If you drove past a major law enforcement presence on the west side of Evansville on Tuesday, it wasn't for a crime.

A total of 19 law enforcement K9 teams were training. Teams from all over the Tri-State, including Knox County, Henderson, Newburgh, and Evansville, were there.

A training agency from Tennessee visits the area occasionally to teach the teams new techniques.

Officers say they do this type of training about once a year.

