Evansville’s Justin MacDonald named Warrior Player of the Week

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today [Tuesday] announced Justin MacDonald of the Evansville Thunderbolts is the Warrior Player of the Week for November 20-26.

MacDonald scored two goals, including one game-winner, added three assists and was +4 in leading the Thunderbolts to a pair of road wins last weekend.

On Thursday, the Newmarket, ON native set up two goals and scored the clinching empty-netter in Evansville’s 4-2 win over Huntsville. In Friday’s 3-1 win over Birmingham, MacDonald tallied a goal and an assist to help complete the holiday road sweep.

Now in his second season with the Thunderbolts and seventh as a pro, MacDonald is currently tied for the league lead in goals (nine) and power play goals (four) and ranks third with 17 points.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g), Max Cook, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg), Mike DeLaVergne, Huntsville (1-0-1, 1.92 gaa, .955 save%), Danny Cesarz, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 4a, +5, gwg), Stephen Pierog, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 2a, +3), Derek Sutliffe, Mississippi (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +4, shg, gwg), Brian Morgan, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-0-0, 1.87 gaa, 37 saves) and Riley Spraggs, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg)

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations