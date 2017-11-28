Aces to host Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 10

The University of Evansville women's basketball team will hold the Teddy Bear Toss on December 10 when the Purple Aces host Morehead State at 7 p.m. in Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Benefiting the Arc of Evansville Child Life Center, fans are encouraged to bring a new and unused teddy bear or stuffed animal to toss during halftime of the contest. Each stuffed animal will be given to a child at the Child Life Center. The fan who tosses their teddy bear closest to center court will win a Purple Aces prize pack including vouchers to a future basketball game.

Fans who bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game will receive $3 tickets to the game for everyone in their party.

The Child Life Center (CLC) provides high-quality programs in an inclusive environment for children ages six weeks to six years, both with and without disabilities, by nurturing their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual growth. The state-licensed facility is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and rated Level 4 on the Paths to Quality program. Last year, 59% of the children who exited the CLC and entered kindergarten reduced or eliminated their need for special education services.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations