Expect closures on Twin Bridges overnight

We have a traffic alert on the Twin Bridges to pass along.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is starting the first of several overnight closures on the bridges Tuesday night.

This is part of the major Fix for 41 project.

Crews recently finished a major step in that work, by finishing paving on the southbound bridge.

According to INDOT, there will be lane closures on the southbound bridge while crews finish up some work.

You can expect that to start at 9 tonight, and the bridge should reopen by 6 tomorrow morning.

