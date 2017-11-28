Hacienda now open in Darmstadt Crossing complex

A new Hacienda on the north side of Vanderburgh County is now open.

It's located in the Darmstadt Crossing complex. It's the fourth location around this area.

It features LED lighting and original artwork. Officials say it has a more modern feel too.

Got a chance to look at the new Hacienda in the Darmstadt Crossing. You can too, because it's now open! pic.twitter.com/DHt9UIoZU3 — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) November 28, 2017

The president and CEO of Hacienda told us she's happy opening day is finally here and her staff is ready to serve.

"This is what we do. This is love," said Vicki Farmwalk. "To have real guests in the building and food in the building. We're excited to be back in our comfort zone really. This is what this is for us now."

This location has about 55 employees and may be adding some more in the future.

