Road closed in Daviess Co. due to gas leak

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A road has been shut down in Daviess County because of a gas leak.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say KY 150 East is closed between Highway 432 and Gore Road. The area is east of Utica.

Officials say the road could be closed for around two hours. 

