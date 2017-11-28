Riley Children's Foundation joins the momentum of Giving Tuesday

This "Giving Tuesday" is an important day for five-year-old Lila Barron, her family, and many local families helped by Riley Hospitals in Indiana.

"She's our rambunctious, wild one I would say. She's very lovable and kind of a daddy's girl." said Lila's dad, Josh Barron.

There were a lot of unknowns before Lila Barron was brought into this world.

Before she was born, her parents were told they were in for a handful of surgeries, which is scary thought for any parent.

At her 20 week ultrasound, Lila was diagnosed with a cleft lip. Then, when she was born in May of 2012, the doctor confirmed she also had a cleft palate. Otherwise, she was healthy.

"It's very overwhelming before she's born to say 'You need a plastic surgeon, a Craniofacial team, an orthodontist, you need all of these different doctors.' The benefit with Riley, is they bring all those different doctors together and its a team approach." said Barron.

Lila and her parents traveled to Riley every week until she had surgery at three months-old to repair the cleft lip, then her palate.

She'll have a third major surgery when she's seven.

Lila's parents say the whole team at Riley put them at ease throughout their journey. That's why they're sharing their story, hoping others will reach out this Giving Tuesday to the Riley Foundation. It's a place Lila remembers fondly.

"We're very fortunate to have a place like Riley. The work they do is only possible through the support of the community and the care that they give. And when there, there are areas for all of the kids to play. Not just the patients, but the families to feel supported whenever they go to Riley. It's not an intimidating place, it's a welcoming place." said Barron.

Lila and her family meet with Riley doctors on a yearly basis now, and she won't need another surgery for a few years.

Riley's goal for Giving Tuesday is $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved