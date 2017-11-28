Governor gives stores 60 days to pull marijuana-derived oil

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing state excise police to resume checking stores for marijuana-derived oils after the state's attorney general declared them illegal with one limited exception.

Holcomb says in a statement Tuesday that excise police will "perform normal, periodic regulatory spot checks" of cannabidiol, or CBD, products. He says those checks will focus on products that contain THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

The Indianapolis Star reports stores have 60 days to pull the products from their shelves.

The recent opinion from Attorney General Curtis Hill states that substances containing CBD are illegal to possess, make and sell in Indiana under state and federal law. The opinion said the exception is CBD products that can be used by people with epilepsy who are on a new state registry.

