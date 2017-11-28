House where Aleah Beckerle's body found now demolished

The house where the body of a missing Evansville teen was discovered in March has been demolished.

The house on South Bedford Ave. was torn down Monday morning.

It wasn't scheduled to be torn down until sometime in December.

Aleah, who was wheelchair-bound with other special needs, was reported missing from her Iowa Street home July 17, 2016.

Tuesday morning, Aleah's grandmother, Lydia, told us the family is glad the house is gone.

She thanked everyone for the balloons, photos, and flowers placed outside after Aleah's body was found.

Terrence Roach is charged in her death. His trial is scheduled to start January 8.

