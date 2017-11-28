Caught on Camera: Thief takes money from Evansville business

An Evansville business is hoping someone on social media will recognize the man who stole from their business.

It happened Monday at Accurate Electronics Services, Inc. on E. Morgan Ave.

The business posted surveillance pictures and videos to their Facebook page.

The video shows the man walk in. After someone spoke with him, he opened the door again to make the chimes sound again.

After less than a minute in the store, he ducked behind the counter to take some cash.

He then tiptoed into the back room, before returning to the cash drawer.

If you recognize the man, please contact police.

