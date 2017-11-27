Major repairs in the works for Bosse Field

Major repairs are in the works to Evansville's century-old baseball stadium, using money from a county property tax increase in 2018.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) owns Bosse Field and sought state permission this spring for the tax that's expected to raise $300,000 a year.

We are told the stadium's roof is deteriorating and the electrical system is 60-years-old. School Superintendent David Smith tells us, replacing those items could cost upwards of $2 million.

"If the electrical system goes down, if its with a switch gear or something like that where there are not parts readily available, then we don't have any choice but to shut its doors, so to speak, until such time as we could then get it up and running," explained Dr. David Smith, the EVSC Superintendent. "Because, as the owner, we have the responsibility to maintain that. But, it's clearly not in our core mission to own a historic baseball field. Our job is to educate kids."

Dr. Smith says the school district hopes another entity will take over the stadium after essential renovations are completed.

