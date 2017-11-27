Jail expansion discussion continues during Monday meeting

Monday at the Board of Commissioners meeting county and city commissioners sat down to discuss several topics.

One of those, jail expansion. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding spoke with Commissioners on finding the solution to the problem.

The new jail was built in 2005 for $35 million. It pays about $2.3 million a year until 2028 on bond payments for its construction. In 2018, Evansville and Vanderburgh County workers will be taxed 20 percent more on their income.

The City Council approved tax hike is expected to add more than $4 million into the city's tax revenues and more than $3 million into the county's bank. The $3 million could be enough to cover an expansion or construction of another on-site facility.

"We have some 120 federal inmates being held at the Henderson jail, they're paying $55 a day to house them," Bruce Ungetheim, with the County Commission, explained. "The sheriff's idea is; 'If we build it, we can fill it,' and we can make $55 a day and fill it up, yes."

Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Jim Raben are against expanding the jail.

Sheriff Wedding will be holding a special meeting at his office on December 8th and has invited all southwest Indiana house of representatives and Indiana state senators to address the issues that the sheriff's are dealing with across the state.

