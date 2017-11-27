Thunderbolts players bring holiday spirit to the Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House in Evansville is also feeling the holiday spirit, thanks to the Thunderbolts Hockey Team.

Come to find out, those pro hockey players aren't just good skaters, they are actually some pretty good decorators. The Thunderbolts took over the Ronald McDonald House on Monday, filling it with holiday spirit. They strung up lights, decorated trees, and hung some stockings.

The holidays are always so special, but when having to spend this time of year at the Ronald McDonald house it can be difficult, and the team wanted to help make it feel warm, just like home.

"Oh it's a great feeling, you seem them light up when they see the decorations, and a couple of presents under the tree and everything, and they get real excited," Thunderbolts' Center Chase Nieuwendyk explained. "It seems like just this little one day when you can do this for them makes the whole experience here a lot better for them."

The Thunderbolts are back at home this Friday night as they host Knoxville, puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

