Officials: Francisco Town Marshal resigns ahead of disciplinary meeting

The Francisco Town Marshal has resigned ahead of a planned disciplinary meeting, an official source says.

A disciplinary meeting was set for Tuesday against Marshal Michael McGregor, but we've since learned it has been postponed. It's unclear what McGregor could be disciplined for.

BREAKING: Fransisco Town Marshal Michael McGregor has resigned ahead of tomorrow's planned disciplinary meeting, according to local sources. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) November 29, 2017

One group of Francisco residents were riled up over the possibility of losing their town marshal.

“Mike is one of the best guys I know, honestly,” resident Lisa Marie Hill said.

The meeting Tuesday night was postponed, after the town's attorney, from McDonald Law, says his office neglected to make legal notice of the meeting.

Some residents think the board wanted to quietly get rid of the Marshal McGregor.

In Francisco, the marshal answers to a three-member board. It just so happens, the newest board member, Clint Allbright, is a man who, we're learning, wanted to become a deputy, but didn't, and Marshal McGregor was the one to have let him go.

According to the Clarion newspaper, the minutes from the last public meeting, November 14, note a "loud discussion." And they came when board member Harold Everett asked questions about the police force and fellow board member Clint Allbright.

“Clint also had an interest in being a deputy marshal and Marshal Mike was willing to give him a shot – it didn't work out for several different reasons," Hill explained.

Other residents believe the board is trying to force McGregor to resign and they don't want him to go, saying they appreciate his hard work, getting the town a new police cruiser and frequently citing speeders.

“Everybody knows if you come through Francisco during school hours – you better be within the speed limit – it used to be like racetrack,” Bob Weiner said.

If McGregor is terminated or willingly leaves, residents are worried crime rates will increase. That's because his deputies operate under his marshal's license.

“Just leaves the town wide open – if he's let go, then we have no marshals,” Bob added.

“I go to sleep at night knowing I got a cop behind my back and that's what this town is going to lose,” Chad Weiner told 14 News.

If the board recommends termination, they must provide written notice. At that point, McGregor can request a hearing, among other actions.

That meeting was set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.