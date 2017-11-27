Huntingburg community pouring with pride after Raider's state victory

The community is coming together to show their support for the football team. The Southridge Raiders came home from Indianapolis on Saturday as 2A State Champions.

It is the first day back in the classroom for the Raiders after winning the state football championship this weekend. Celebrations continue as parents tell us how proud they are of the team for putting in the hard work for years to accomplish their biggest goal.

"They set a goal in 8th grade that they wanted to do this and they were able to accomplish it," says senior mother Ann Lammers.

Parents could not be more proud of the players for their hard work.Beating Woodlan High School by one point in the final moments of the championship. It is their sportsmanship that makes the win even sweeter.

Woodlan fans telling Raider fans 'Great game.'

"And then we had a couple people come by and said that was some of the best sportsmanship we've ever seen," says sophomore mother Sarah Schroeder. "As a mom that means so much to me and I think that's just reflective of these guys."

The players are very much a part of the community, working in local businesses and playing multiple sports. The community lining the streets to welcome the parade of Raiders home late Saturday night.

"The minute we hit the north side of Huntingburg, just tears in my eyes. It was the excitement of this community," says Schroeder.

"There's just a sense of pride all throughout. You could see that with the welcome home. The streets were lined. The community, surrounding schools, the support they have given. It's just amazing," says Lammers.

The group of seniors has been playing football together since early elementary school. Now, the perfect ending to their football career.

"It was amazing," says Lammers

The first ever state title for Southridge High School, 45 years in the making.

"They're legendary. they're legendary," says Schroeder.

Parents are just as excited about ending the close game with a victory.

"It was heart wrenching. It was nerve wracking...heart attack. It was very suspenseful," says Lammers.

"It was pretty awesome. Knowing how hard this team worked all year and knowing how much it meant to them. I know in the days leading up to it he even said, 'Mom, we're feeling the pressure, but it's good. It's a good thing,'" says Schroeder.

Signs congratulating the team are up all around town. It's just another way the community is coming together to show their support and pride of the Raider Football Team.

