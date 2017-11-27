EID passed unanimously during Monday's City Council meeting

The Evansville City Council could vote to turn the downtown area into economic improvement district (EID).

Downtown Alliance Director Joshua Armstrong, who spearheaded this, says a survey showed over a 50 percent approval rate of the EID from the 300 plus residential and commercial property owners. The first reading passed a few weeks ago, with an amendment making it optional for nonprofit agencies in the district.

Council members voted unanimously, 9-0, to adopt the EID in Monday's meeting. Evansville will join four other cities in Indiana with EIDs. It would go into effect by spring 2018 tax bills.

The funds come through yearly assessments, added to property tax bills in the downtown district, generally $0.21 per $100. Officials tell us the tax could generate as much as $625,000 a year.

The money would go toward things like beautification and business recruitment and retention for downtown.

"It improves employment, increased retention of your children and grandchildren who see the bright lights," said Armstrong. "Someone talked in there about how nice it is in other big cities. Those are important, sticky things that keep people in a community."

There were two people who vocally opposed the new tax at Monday's public meeting.

Property owners can expect to see the EID on their spring 2018 property tax bills.

