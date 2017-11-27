Former ONB tower listed for $5M online

The former Old National Bank building in downtown Evansville is back on the market.

According to FC Tucker Commercial website, the building located at 420 Main Street is listed for sale at $5 million. Back in February the President of FC Tucker, Ken Newcomb announced plans to renovate the building.

It was a $25 million project and the plans called to rename it "City Tower."

It's a story we're following and will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.