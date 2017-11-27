CASA Kentucky-wide campaign hopeful to attract more volunteers

CASA's campaign, "Be for the Child", launched on Monday to gain more volunteers to close the gap between abused and neglected children that need an advocate.

CASA officials say there is a huge need for volunteers in Daviess and Ohio counties due mostly to the drug epidemic.

"Right now I think we have 110 children on our waiting list," Laura Whitehouse Ohio Valley's CASA Advocate Coordinator Supervisor said. "So we have an extensive waiting list and we have a very high priority list from the judge that she's established."

There are an additional 21,000 children in need of a CASA advocate in the state. Only 2,831 children are currently being helped in Kentucky.

CASA understands to increase their volunteers by that much will take time. Volunteers like Terri Coke hope hearing those numbers will encourage others to become an advocate.

"I hope that people will do the same thing that I do when they hear the need they feel this tug," Coke said.

"That one little pebble ripple effect is gonna effect generations to come," Executive Director Rosemary Conder said. "Which then their children and the children after that will experience."

The only qualifications to be a volunteer at CASA are to be over the age of 21 as well as passing three background checks. If you feel compelled to become a volunteer and have the time to donate, you may contact them at the office at 270-683-2138 or visit their website.

