Tigers return home to celebrate state title with community

It was a big weekend for Tri-State high school football and Monday was all about the celebration.

The Memorial Tigers brought home their first ever 3A State Championship with a 29-17 victory over Indianapolis Brebeuf. When the team returned with the trophy on Monday, the rest of the school rallied for their state champs.

