Osborne Resigns; Mays named interim head coach

Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball head coach Happy Osborne has resigned from the program effective immediately due to health concerns. Acting Head Coach Jason Mays has been named the Interim Head Coach.

Osborne compiled a record of 102-29 at Kentucky Wesleyan including two Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles and two NCAA tournament appearances. The Lynch, Ky. native produced 14 All-Conference selections including the conference Freshman of the Year in his first season. Osborne was named the G-MAC Coach of the Year the 2015-16 season.

"In compliance with my doctor's wishes, I am stepping away from the game I love and resigning as Head Coach of the men's basketball team at Kentucky Wesleyan College," commented Osborne. "It has been an honor and a privilege to coach at the school with the most tradition of any NCAA Division II institution. I am indebted to the young men that have played for the program over the four and a half years, and am proud of them not only on the floor, but also in the classroom."

"Without question, Owensboro, Ky. is one of the best places to live in America. I can never repay the kindness and hospitality shown to our family from the day we arrived. I want our fans, which are our friends, to know I am sorry that I could not finish what I had started. The program is in good hands with Jason Mays and Brett Miller, as everyone witnessed this weekend. I would like to thank President Bart Darrell and Director of Athletics Rob Mallory for their kindness shown to me during this time. Kentucky Wesleyan is growing stronger day by day under President Darrell's leadership. I am proud to have been a part of this institution."

"First and foremost, we hope that Coach Osborne's health continues to make positive strides," said Director of Athletics Rob Mallory. "We respect his decision to take his medical advice. He did a tremendous job guiding our men's basketball program for over four years. We are grateful for his dedication to Kentucky Wesleyan."

Mays is in his first season at Kentucky Wesleyan College after spending two seasons at Valdosta State University of the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers compiled a 26-6 record during Mays' second season including a GSC regular season title and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament. The team ranked 16th in the NABC Coaches Poll and second in the South Region with two players earning All-Conference honors and one going to be an All-American.

The Panthers open Great Midwest Athletic Conference play this weekend as they host two of the newest institutions to join the conference. University of Findlay comes to Owensboro on Thursday followed by Hillsdale College on Saturday.

The Department of Athletics will evaluate a permanent decision regarding the leadership of the men's basketball program later in the season.

