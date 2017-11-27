Players take advantage of Monday's weather to hit the links

Lots of people out enjoying Monday's warm weather.

It was great for putting up Christmas decorations or even out on the golf course. We caught up with some golfers at Quail Crossing golf club in Warrick County.

As Meteorologist Jeff Lyons said, it is about 10 degrees warmer than usual this time of year and the golfers were happy to be on the course.

"It's awesome, any time you can play golf in 65-degree weather, especially when it's 65 in November, so that's always a plus," Darrel Conner, Quail Crossing Director of Golf, explained. "It's always a bonus for golf courses in general. This is usually the very slow time of the year and when we get days like today, we get more than just the die-hards out here. We get people who are maybe calling in sick or finding an excuse to get out of the office and come out and enjoy the course."

Quail Crossing is located off Highway 261 in Boonville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.