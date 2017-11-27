1 lane reopened on Mesker Park Drive after crews battle house fi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 lane reopened on Mesker Park Drive after crews battle house fire

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Mesker Park Drive in Evansville has one lane currently open after crews work a house fire.

It started around noon Monday near Kasson Drive.

Everyone made it out of the house safely. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire is under control but the home is likely a total loss.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

