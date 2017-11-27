Three Dog Night coming to Evansville

Lots of people out enjoying Monday's warm weather. It was great for putting up Christmas decorations or even out on the golf course.More >>
A line break forces Muhlenberg County to place a district under a boil advisory.More >>
Mesker Park Drive in Evansville is shut down while crews work a house fire.More >>
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County.More >>
A man was hospitalized after a chemical explosion at a Huntingburg business.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
According to Sharkey County Coroner, Alex Jennings Sr. and Alex Jennings Jr. were shot to death. We are waiting for more details from police.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
