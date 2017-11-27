Three Dog Night coming to Evansville

Legendary music act Three Dog Night are coming to the Victory Theatre in March.

No other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets from 1969 through 1974 than Three Dog Night.

Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.

Some of their hits include "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Joy to the World," "Black and White," "Shambala," and "One".

The show will be on March 8. Tickets start at $48 and go on sale December 1 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com

