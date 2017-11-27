EPD names one suspect in drop box thefts

Police have identified one of the two suspects in a series of thefts in Evansville and Kentucky.

We're told 27-year-old Tevin Underhill was named as a suspect. Officers say he and another man were fishing checks and/or money orders from drop boxes.

We're told the second picture on this story is from Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville.

Underhill is approximately 5'11" and weighs around 300-lbs. Police say he was last known to be homeless.

If you know where Underhill is or might know who the other suspect is, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Jordan at 812-436-7991 or Detective Weigant at 812-436-7992.

