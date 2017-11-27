Evansville's 2017 Christmas tree in place at Civic Center

This year's Christmas tree is now at the Civic Center in downtown Evansville.

The Norway spruce is more than 30 feet tall and weights 3,800 pounds.

It was moved by semi Monday morning from Russell Roth's home in Vanderburgh Co.

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is this Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The tree is being decorated with multi-color LED lights donated by Advance Network Services.

More than 50 singers with the Reitz High School Choir, led by Choir Director Patrice Villines, will perform and Mayor Winnecke will start the countdown to turn on the Christmas tree lights.

The Christmas tree will remain on display until after January 1, 2018.

The Christmas tree transport route will follow Fuquay to Covert to I-69 to Riverside Drive to Cherry Street to MLK Blvd. pic.twitter.com/HET4rQn1x4 — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) November 27, 2017

