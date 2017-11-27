No one hurt after car drives into west side home

No one was hurt after a car drove into a house on the west side of Evansville late Sunday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on North Saint Joe Avenue.

We're told the car ran over the home's gas meter. Because of that, Vectren crews requested the fire department for extra precaution.

No word on why the driver steered off the road.

